Disqualification of Adeleke: Plaintiff Alleges Harassment, Seeks Protection

The case seeking to disqualify Senator Ademola Adeleke from Osun governorship poll, on Tuesday, took a new turn when one of the plaintiffs, Thomas Ojetade, sought protection of the court, alleging that he was abducted and forced to sign some documents relating to the case.

Responding to the claims, Justice Maureen Onyetenu of an Osogbo Federal High Court, warned all parties involved in the matter against intimidation and harassment, saying the court would dispense justice without favour.

Earlier, counsel for the plaintiff, Femi Ayandokun, informed the judge that one of his clients, Thomas Ojetade was abducted by a PDP chieftain, Rev. Bunmi Jenyo, and because of that, sought protection for him.

The plaintiffs, Awosiyan Olalekan, Ojetade Thomas and Awodire Sina had approached the court, seeking Adeleke’s disqualification from the September 22 governorship election because he allegedly submitted fake certificates to get the PDP ticket for the election.

They also claimed in an originating summons dated October 30th, 2018, filed by their counsel, Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, that Adeleke should be substituted with Akin Ogunbiyi, who came second in the PDP governorship primary.

Ayandokun, who held the brief for Gboyega Oyewole, SAN, explained that on 17th of November, Ojetade was abducted and made to sign some documents which have to do with the withdrawal of the suit before the court against his wish.

Responding to the claim, counsel for Senator Adeleke, Nathaniel Oke, (SAN), pleaded for speedy hearing of the matter and urged the court to discountenance the claim of the plaintiff, saying the allegation had already been reported at Oke Otubu Police Station in Modakeke.

He said the police should raise a new charge against those accused of the abduction if they had enough grounds to do so.

He said he had filed a preliminary objection and counter affidavit against the originating summons of the plaintiff.

The presiding Judge, Justice Onyetenu warned the parties in the suit not to engage in acts of intimidation or harassment, saying the court would not condone any untoward act from the parties.

She subsequently adjourned the matter to January 23, 2019, for the adoption of address.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

