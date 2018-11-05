Doctor Collapses, Dies from Exhaustion

A Senior Registrar in the Department of Surgery University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Okeoghene Edigba has reportedly collapsed and died as a result of exhaustion.

A preliminary medical examination indicated that Edigba collapsed in the call room after performing four surgical operations back-to-back.

It was also gathered that every attempt at resuscitation him proved abortive

Dr. Etinosa Imagbenikaro who works at UBTH, announced the tragedy on his Tweeter page.

He said Dr. Edigba collapsed and died after performing four surgeries back to back.

He wrote: “Dr. Okeoghene Edigba, a senior registrar in the Department of Surgery, University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), has died”.

According to Imagbenikaro, President of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), UBTH Chapter, Edigba collapsed and died after performing four surgeries in a roll.

Imagbenikaro wrote: “We lost Dr. Okeoghene Edigba a senior registrar in the department of surgery. He died while on call duty, after performing 4 surgeries back to back. He collapsed in the call room and every attempt at resuscitation proved abortive.

Spokesman of UBTH, Joshua Uwaila, confirmed the incident.

Uwaila declined further details in connection with the tragedy. He said the doctor passed on last Thursday.

