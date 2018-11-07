DSS Arrests 6 Suspects over Kidnap, Murder of Kaduna Monarch , Galadima

Six persons suspected to have killed the Kaduna first class traditional ruler, Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima, have been arrested.

Kaduna State command Director of the Department of State Security (DSS), Mahmud Ningi, who paraded the suspects in Kaduna on Wednesday said that the suspects abducted the late traditional ruler on October 19 and killed him a week after.

While parading the suspects, the DSS Director said: “On October 19 about 1730 hours near Idon village, in Kajuru Local Government Area, a gang of armed hoodlooms blocked the road and were robbing commuters of their valuable. Unfortunately during the operation, the convoy of the late Galadima, ran into the hoodlums who subsequently abducted the Monarch and his wife, Victoria and driver, Timothy Katari.

“The hoodlums also killed the police orderly Sergeant Isua Clement and one palace guard, Amos Zamani.”

He also disclosed that three days later on October 21, the wife of the Royal father was also released by the kidnappers ostensibly because of her deteriorating health condition.

“Subsequently, the kidnappers contacted the family through the monarch’s wife phone lines which was confiscated by the abductors and demanded for N100m ransom.

“Unfortunately despite the continuous negotiation, five days later, on October 26, the Royal father was killed by the abductors after receiving N6.850m from the family,” DSS boss disclosed.

Ningi said the service has been keeping track of the activities of the criminals during the negotiation but could not effect arrest because the safety of the victims was paramount.

He also disclosed that immediately after the monarch’s body was discovered, the Service tracked and arrested six members of the syndicate at different locations in the state.

“During the preliminary interrogation, they made confessional statement about their involvement in the crime.

He identified the six suspects as; Adamu Sani 36, who was arrested on October 31, along Shanono road, Rigasa in Igabi local government area in Kaduna State, “he is the mastermind of the operation. Adam Saidu aged 25, was arrested on October 31 at Soba Local Government. He is also marked as a member of the Boko Haram group.”

“Also Adam Isha aged 25 which has been involved in cattle rustling for the past five years. He was invited to participate in the operation by Adamu Saidu.

“Also Yusuf Bello aged 32 who was arrested on October 29 at Sakwai, Kachia LGA hosted Saidu and friends when they were planning the operation.

“Another one is Dahiru Muhammad Bello aged 28, he was arrested on October 29 along with his brother Yusuf Bello, he accommodates the mastermind anytime he visited.

“Mohammed Aminu is the syndicate supplier, he was arrested on November 5 and lead the operatives to his accomplice in Plateau state where eight locally made Dane guns were recovered.

“However because of jurisdiction, the accomplices and recovered weapons have been handed over to Plateau State Command of SSS for further investigation,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Governor El-Rufai welcomed the arrest of the suspected killers.

He demanded swift conclusion of investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

A statement through his media aide, Samuel Aruwan said: “What must swiftly follow is the conclusion of the investigation and the diligent prosecution of the arrested suspects.

“The Kaduna State Government welcomes the arrest of suspects in the kidnap and murder of HRH Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Galadima. The government commends the security agencies for this breakthrough, and urges that all agencies must do their utmost to conclude investigations, arraign the suspects before a competent court and ensure that justice is done.

“Diligent prosecution of criminal suspects is vital to the social order, assuring victims that they will get justice and signaling to criminals the inevitability of punishment. This reassures citizens and duly increases confidence in the law enforcement agencies.

“Government appeals to all residents to keep the state calm, and to their utmost to preserve and uphold harmony in their communities. It is important to stand together as a law-abiding community to defeat criminal elements and deny them any succour, be it tribe, tongue or religion,” the statement read.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

