EFCC Distances Self from N10m Donation by Kano Gov, Ganduje

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tuesday, denied receiving N10m donation from Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to organise anti-corruption marathon.

Ganduje’s spokesman, Aminu Yassar, had said in a statement that the Governor donated the money to EFCC, ICPC and Athletic Federation of Nigeria for the anti-corruption campaign.

But in a swift reaction by the spokesman for the EFCC, Tony Orilade, the commission distanced itself from receiving any donation from the state Governor.

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to a trending story in the social media concerning a purported statement credited to the media aide of the Kano State Governor to the effect that the Commission got a N10 Million donation from the state government.

“The story is not falsehood, but a deliberate attempt to malign the efforts of the Commission in the fight against corruption.

“For the records, it is a tradition that the EFCC does not receive donations from state governors/government or any individual at that.

“The EFCC, as a reputable anti-graft agency is sponsored by federal government through budgetary allocation and in some cases, foreign organisations in terms of capacity building.

“It is true that the Commission, in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Crimes, ICPC and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, AFN and other stakeholders is organizing the first National Anti-Corruption Marathon.

“Mr. Jacob Onu, the leader of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon had in the course of his visit to the Commission a fortnight ago told the Acting Chairman and his management about the marathon which he said is being planned in tandem with the International Anti-Corruption Day which usually comes up on December 9 every year.

“He said it was aimed at raising national consciousness on the scourge and danger of corruption to the country and the need for all and sundry to join hands to eradicate it.

“It is therefore very shocking to read of a purported donation of N10m to the Commission.

“The story is not only unfounded but very mischievous.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no state governor or some other individual or group has donated any amount of money to the EFCC to carry out the Anti-corruption Marathon project or any other project for that matter,” the statement read.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

