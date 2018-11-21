Elections into FCT Area Councils, Governorship, State Assembly Hold March 2 – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has fixed March 2, 2019, for the Area Council elections in FCT, along with the governorship and state Assembly elections.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has said that the list of candidates for elections will be published in its Federal Capital Territory office and also at the six Area Councils from Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

Yakubu disclosed this during a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Commission’s Conference Room, INEC Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday.

He appealed to citizens to check the personal details of the chairmanship and councilorship candidates that seek to represent them.

“He noted that the Area Council elections in FCT will hold on March 2, 2019, along with the governorship and state Assembly elections,” INEC said.

Party primaries for the Area Council elections ended on 27th October 2018, INEC noted.

The information was contained in a series of tweets on INEC verified Twitter handle @inecnigeria

