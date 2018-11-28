Emergence of Atiku as PDP Presidential Candidate Against Wishes of Gods – Traditionalist

A traditionalist, Prince Ogievie 1, has said the recent presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Atiku Abubakar was elected to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 presidential election was flawed with irregularities.

The Benin based traditional practitioner, said the choice of the gods, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was manipulated and upturned in favour of Atiku, adding this must be corrected if the country must progress.

Ogievie had earlier predicted that the gods had chosen Tambuwal to be the president in 2019. He said, although he has never met Tambuwal in person, the gods chose him to take the nation to the promise land.

Tambuwal came second in the PDP presidential primary.

“The gods can never be queried or challenged but since some individuals decided to act contrary to that they are inviting a total breakdown of the country which we are praying should not be.

“The PDP presidential primaries outcome is a manipulation which must be corrected if we are to benefit from the prophecy that we stand to become the envy of others starting from 2019 if Tambuwal is Nigeria’s president,” he asserted.

He stated that the manipulation does not mean that the gods are ineffective in their choices.

“That the manipulation still stands does not mean that the gods are weak or ineffective.”

He appealed for calm as the 2019 polls approach stressing that more than ever, peace is needed in the country.

“Crisis will serve us nothing good as it were. We need peace and unity to forge ahead and to maintain our rating as the leading black nation in the world.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

