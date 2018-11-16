Ex-militant Leaders Condemn Anti-government Protest

Ex-militant groups under the aegis of Anti-Pipeline Vandalization/Oil Theft and Illegal Bunkering Volunteer Group has condemned in strong terms the recent protest to Government House, Asaba, Delta State, over pipeline surveillance jobs by “some self acclaimed ex-militants.”

The group described the protesters as purely misguided elements whose action was bereft of ideas that would promote the Niger Delta region agitation, saying that their sponsors should hide their face in shame for embarking on a journey of no practical destination.

National Coordinator of the Volunteer Group and former militant leader, General E. Pathfinder (aka Osama), in a statement, issued after an enlarged meeting of the Group with various agitating militant groups in the creek noted that the alleged hijack of surveillance jobs by Ocean Marine Solutions Limited was baseless, unfounded and dance of misguided elements.

He called on Delta State and the Federal Government with the Joint Task Force and other security agencies in the region to “totally discountenance and ignore the so called self acclaimed ex-militant groups and their sponsors who are already known in there evil plots and blackmail,” adding that “there was never a time the Federal Government entered into an agreement with any group(s) of militants in the Niger Delta to safeguard any NNPC pipelines in the creek.”

He maintained that the the existing peace being enjoyed in the creek must be sustained “and we want to use this medium to laud the Chairman/Managing Director of Ocean Marine Solution Limited, Captain Hosa Okunbo, who had worked hard tirelessly to promote peace and development in the Niger Delta region through massive employment and productive engagement of youths in the Creek over the years.”

The group said Okunbo has “also contributed a lot to the existing peace been enjoyed by the federal government today for his pivotal role he played so far in the days of Niger Delta Avengers in the Creek.”

