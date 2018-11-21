Farouk Demanded $3m Bribe to Remove My Company’s Name from Oil Subsidy Scam – Zenon Oil Boss Tells Court

Chairman of Zenon Petroleum, Femi Otedola, insisted on Wednesday that Farouk Lawan, a former member of the House of Representatives, demanded a $3m bribe from him to remove his company’s name from list that were been investigated for oil subsidy fraud.

Otedola, who is the main prosecution witness in the trial of Lawan, Wednesday, testified before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He claimed that the defendant pressured him to part with a $3m bribe while Lawan was the Chairman of a sub-committee investigating a multi-billion dollar fraud associated with government fuel subsidy during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Testifying, Otedola said Lawan removed his company from the list of indicted oil companies after he collected the money.

He said $2.5m was the balance he was expected to pay the former lawmaker.

He said he could not have put Farouk under pressure to collect the miney because Zenon Oil was not involved in the theft of oil subsidy.

“If he did not demand (for money), why will he collect the $500,000 and was expecting $2.5m. He did mention to me that the $3m was going to be shared by himself and other officers of the House.

He said he did not offer any $3m. He said one of the biggest players in the business and he reported the matter when he found out about the scam.

“He did mention to me that several companies involved in the scam were paying and I reported to the DSS,” Otedola noted.

Lawan was re-arraigned in December 2016 by the Nigerian government for the alleged offence.

The prosecution counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, led Otedola to play a video in the open court where Lawan was seen receiving wades of dollar notes from Otedola.

The witness then addressed the court on the events narrated in the video, following questions from Awomolo.

According to Otedola, the accused had indicted his company in the alleged fraud and demanded $3m to exonerate him.

The witness added that after the initial deposit of $500,000 was paid into his account, Lawan declared Zenon Oil and Gas free of the initial indictment.

“After the early hours of 24th April 2012: (the time the money was paid) he left and removed the name of Zenon from the list of indicted companies,” Otedola said.

When asked by the prosecution counsel about the claim by Lawan that the witness forced him to take the money, Otedola denied it.

“I could not have put pressure on him because Zenon Oil was not involved in the theft of the subsidy fund.

“He demanded for it. And if he did not demand, why will he collect and expect a balance of $2.5m? He mentioned to me that the $3m will be shared by himself and some other members of the House,” Otedola said.

“Moreover, the company in question was not involved in the importation of petroleum motor spirit (PMS) and as such never applied to withdraw from the petroleum fund.”

The witness also denied an allegation by Lawan that he (Otedola) offered to pay the money so that his name would be removed from the list of indicted companies.

“I did not offer any $3m, because I was one of the biggest players in the business. And I reported the matter initially when I found out about the scam. And he mentioned to me that several companies that were involved in the scam were paying. And I reported to the DSS.”

Otedola also denied a claim by Lawan that Zenon Oil and Gas was exonerated on the basis of documents later provided by the company.

“It was the money because during the course of the sitting of the subcommittee we had submitted all the documents.”

Otedola said his report to security operatives on the matter prompted investigations into the allegations by the police who invited him for questioning after which his statement was taken.

The defence was unable to cross-examine the witness after a lawyer from Mike Ozekhome’s chambers requested for an adjournment to enable his principal to attend the next trial and conduct the cross-examination.

The Judge, Angela Otaluka, adjourned the matter to January 28 for cross-examination.

Lawan was first arraigned in February 2013 along with another member of the committee, Boniface Emenalo, for allegedly receiving $620,000 of the alleged bribe from Otedola and his company. Emelano is now a prosecution witness.

The case was then handled by Justice Adebukola Banjoko also of the same FCT High Court.

Justice Banjoko, however, stepped down from the matter in 2014, following allegations of bias brought against her by the defence.

The charge was later amended to include only Lawan who was accused of receiving $500,000 of the total sum intended to be paid as bribe.

