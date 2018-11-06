Breaking News

Four APC Rep. Members Defect to Other Parties

The All Progressives Congress (APC) suffered loss in the House of Representatives as four of its members on Tuesday defected from the party to other parties.
The lawmakers made their defections known in separate letters read by Speaker Yakubu Dogara on the floor of the House.
In the letters, the lawmakers commended the APC for providing the platform for them to serve and stated that it was time for them to move on to further their political careers somewhere else.
Dada Awoleye, representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency, defected to Accord Party while Segun William, representing Abeokuta South Federal Constituency, defected to Labour Party.
Also, Hassan Lawali, representing Anka/Mafara Federal Constituency, Zamfara, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while Adesina Adedapo, representing Ibadan North-East/South- East Federal Constituency defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

