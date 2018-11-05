From Boko Haram Onslaught to University Education: Our Success Stories

For John Ayuba, Nathan Ibrahim and Marcus Ali living in the Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs) camp in Uhogua, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State, their success story stories have a touch of divine visitation.

For years the trio from Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, were constantly moving from one place to the other in search of safety and a suitable place to further their studies as a result of Boko Haram onslaught on their villages.

But that is in the past now as they recently had admission into different universities. They are now undergraduates.

Ayuba, 20, is studying Business Administration at the University of Benin; Ibrahim, 19, is a studying Law at the Edo University, Iyamho and Ali, 21, is studying Medicine and Surgery at the Edo University, Iyamho.

Recalling his life experiences while navigating his way to safety from the hard grip of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents transversing his Gwoza homeland in Borno State, Ayuba’s story could move the average listener to tears.

One harrowing experience that he will not forget in a hurry was while escaping from the insurgents onslaught only to come face-to-face with another batch of the terror gangsters who shot indiscriminately at him at close range, only missing their target by divine intervention.

“We had of the presence of the insurgents and as I jumped over a high fence in my bid to escape the whole structure fell on me. I got up immediately not minding the pains I was going through. As I moved in the direction of some chaps that I felt were part of us a staccato of gunshots were directed at us. But to God be the glory we escaped the onslaught.

“I also recollect one occasion when as we were escaping, the terrorists came after us polluting the nearby streams and rivers so that we will not have good water to drink.

Most times the soldiers that were posted to our locality to provide security were overpowered by the insurgents and in their bid to escape they pull of their uniforms and beg us to give them our clothes with which they disguise,” Ayuba recalled.

Ibrahim, the eldest of five kids of his parents, lost his father in one of the deadly attacks of the insurgents, leaving him and his four siblings in the care of his mother who had it tough coping with taking adequate care of their needs.

Ali at a time found himself in Abuja where he fell into the trap of a fraudster who promised to sponsor his education only to start acting strange.

“Only God knows what would have happened to me if the evil man had achieved his aim,” Ali said.

The trio asserted that their coming to the IDPs camp in Uhogua has made a big change in their lives giving kudos to Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, the Camp Commandant, for his fatherly love and care for them.

“Pastor Solomon Folorunsho is always encouraging us, motivating us and praying for us to attain unimaginable heights,” they chorused.

They also showered him with praises for making all the children in the camp to have the benefit of free education: free books, free tuition, free feeding and free uniforms.

Mrs. Evelyn Omigie, a care giver at the camp, gave thanks to God who made it possible for the youngsters to have a safe haven in the camp.

“I give kudos to my pastor, Solomon Folorunsho, for the passion he has for the less privileged which made him to set up the camp.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

