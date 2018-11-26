Breaking News

Go to Court if You Are Wronged, Buhari Tells Aggrieved APC Members

President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday advised aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to seek redress in court if they are wronged by the party.
Disclosing this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari faulted the statement earlier made by the National Working Committee of the party that it would punish members who dragged the party to court.
The statement said: “We can’t deliberately deny people of their rights. We agreed that party primaries should be conducted either through direct, indirect or consensus methods, and if anyone feels unjustly treated in the process, such a person can go to court. The court should always be the last resort for the dissatisfied. For the party to outlaw the court process is not acceptable to me.”
The APC, in a decision ascribed to the National Working Committee (NWC) had last week, threatened to punish members across the country who had dragged the party to court over various issues.
According to a statement, “the Party intends to activate constitutional provisions to penalise such members as their action is capable of undermining the Party and hurt the Party’s interest.
“We hereby strongly advise such members to withdraw all court cases, while approaching the appropriate party organs with a view to resolving any outstanding disputes. In addition to this, aggrieved members are urged to take full advantage of the reconciliation committees the Party has put in place.
“APC members should understand that as a progressive party that operates on the principle of change, it is not a matter of choice to keep to the rules.”
In a related development, President Buhari has also advised members to work with the reconciliation committees empanelled for the six geo-political zones by the APC, and not a purported presidential committee on reconciliation, stressing that the party is the only body authorised to constitute such committees.

