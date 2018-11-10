Gov. Amosun Loses Out as INEC Announces Abiodun Ogun APC Candidate

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has lost out in the power game in the as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officially announced Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Friday. It announced Bode Mustapha as his running mate.

The Governor is opposed Abiodun candidacy and had threatened to work against the party in the state governorship election in 2019 if his preferred candidates are not presented for election.

Names of the candidates are contained in the commission’s list of candidates posted on Friday at the state headquarters of the electoral body in Magbon area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

The list puts a stop, at least temporarily, to the controversy as to who between Abiodun and Adekunle Akinlade is the candidate of the ruling party for the 2019 election.

Akinlade is the choice of the state Governor for the ticket.

Amosun has been at loggerheads with some leaders of the party in the state who accused him of imposing Mr Akinlade. The friction led to parallel primaries which returned the two men but the APC National Working Committee eventually accepted Abiodun.

Not satisfied by the position of the national leadership of the party, the Governor visited President Muhammed Buhari six times apparently to have Buhari intervene to his favour.

On one of the visits, two traditional rulers in the state, the Alake of Egbaland, Adedotun Gbadebo, and Olu of Ilaro, Kehinde Olugbenle, accompanied the governor.

However, the rule of INEC gives a week for claims and objections to decide final eligibility of candidates to contest the general election.

The commission also announced Shittu Adeleke of the Buruji Kashamu faction as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with Reuben Abati as his running mate.

Others in the list of governorship candidates are Gbenga Isiaka for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with Olabisi Okeowo-Bolade as his running mate; and Dimeji Bankole for Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Mopelola Jato as his running mate.

Sina Kawonise is the candidate of YES party with Ganiyat Agboola as this running mate, while Segun Odegbami is the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Awofala Awoniyi as his running mate.

