Gov. Okorocha Drags IGP to Court over Invasion of Jos Home

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has reportedly dragged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris to court over an alleged breach of his fundamental human rights.

Policemen were said to have invaded and ransacked Okorocha’shouse in Jos, the Plateau state capital.

Okorocha filed the suit before Justice Musa Kurya of the Jos Federal High Court, demanding N1.025bn as general damages.

Joined in the case as defendants are the Plateau State Commissioner of Police as well as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Also joined is the Atorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice.

Counsel to the plaintiff, Markus Saleh (SAN), told the court on Tuesday that the respondents invaded his home in Jos and held his family members and staff hostage in a search conducted without any court warrant.

He wants the court to declare the action illegal, null and void arguing that there was no valid court warrant for such an exercise.

The Governor also wants the court to issue a perpetual injunction restraining the respondents from further doing anything like that in his homes across the country.

Apart from this, Okorocha seeks for an order declaring that only the Imo House of Assembly has the constitutional rights and power to supervise, monitor, legislate, appropriate and demand accounting of public funds of the state from him.

He, therefore, asked the court to order the respondents to pay him the N1bn as general damages and N25m as cost of instituting the case.

When the case came up on November 6, the Governor’s lawyer told the court that he had an amended statement of claim and further affidavit, which he wants to move as deemed duly filed and served on all the respondents.

“My Lord, I am surprised that the respon dents are not in court today, even though they have been duly served with the notices and amended statement of claim and further affidavit.

“I wish to move it, since they are all aware of it in accordance with the rule of this court,” Saleh prayed the court.

Counsel to the respondents, Wale Adesola (SAN), was not in court and no reason for his absence was given.

Justice Kurya, however, allowed him to move the motion after ruling on the application.

Saleh thereafter requested for a date to enable the respondents to respond to his amended statement.

The Judge granted the prayers and adjourned the case to January 24, 2019, for adoption of final written addresses by all parties in the case.

