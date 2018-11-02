Gunmen Abduct 3 Health Workers in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday abducted three officials of the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, along Nasarawa-Toto road.

Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Nasarawa State, Kennedy Idrisu, who confirmed the incident, said that the three officials were traveling in a white Toyota Hilux van when the gunmen pounced on them at Bugan-Gwari village, at about noon,

“The abductors seized the workers and took them to an unknown destination,” he said.

He said that the victims were on an official assignment from Lafia to Gadabuke in Toto Local Government, when they were seized by the gunmen

Idrisu said that a joint police and military team, in collaboration with the local vigilante, had been mobilised to the area with the view to rescuing the victims and possibly arrest the abductors.

He said that the Command was working assiduously to stem the tide of armed robbery and kidnapping in the state, and called for continuous support in that respect.

Contacted, Dr. Mohammed Adiz, the Executive Chairman of NSPHCDA, described the incident as unfortunate, but declined further comment.

