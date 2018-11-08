Gunmen Abduct ADC Senatorial Candidate, Party Chairman, Others in Ondo

Jide Ipinsagba, the senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress for Ondo north, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The chairman of the ADC in Ondo State, Bisi Ogungbemi, and the driver of the vehicle and another party member identified as Princess Abdulkareem, were also kidnapped by the hoodlums.

They were said to have been abducted along Oba Akoko-Owo Road on their way from Ikare Akoko to Akure on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the incident occurred around 7pm as they were returning to Akure from a political outing in Akoko.

Ipinsagba recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for ADC in his bid to contest the 2019 senatorial election.

It was also learnt that the abandoned vehicle beside the expressway was identified, but the the victims’ whereabouts remained unknown.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers had yet to make any demands.

The spokesman for the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, but said he would speak on the issue later.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

