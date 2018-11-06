Gunmen Kidnap former NBA Branch Chairman, Kill Wife in Edo

Gunmen terrorising motorists on the busy Benin-Auchi Road again struck on Sunday evening and abducted the former chairman of the Auchi branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), A.O. Itemuagbo, at Ehor, Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that the gun wielding hoodlums also shot and killed wife of the lawyer as he was being whisked away to an unknown destination where he was presently being held.

According to a source, the victim and his family, were members of Jehovah’s Witnesses and were returning home from there annual Regional Convention held in Benin, before they were attacked.

The source, who added that the victim’s wife was left in the pool of her blood with her small baby beside her, however, could not confirm if she eventually died from the gunshot injuries.

The Chairman of the Benin branch of the NBA, Collins Ogiegbaen, confirmed the abduction of Itemuagbor.

Ogiegbaen, through mobile phone interview, said that it was unfortunate that the former Auchi NBA Chairman was kidnapped by the bandits and his wife brutally murdered by the blood-thirsty abductors.

He said: “Yes, Itemuagbor was kidnapped at Ehor and his wife killed. It is unfortunate. I hope the police will succeed in releasing Itemuagbor unhurt and arrest the kidnappers. They should be brought to justice.”

Several attempts to reach the Edo State police spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor, proved abortive as he did not answer several calls on his mobile phone.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo could also not be reached as he too neither picked calls nor responded to a text message as of the time of filing this report.

