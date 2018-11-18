I Get Confused When People Describe My Husband as Corrupt – Mrs Atiku Abubakar

Mrs Titi Abubakar, wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said she she gets confused when describe her husband as being corrupt, adding he married him because of his honesty, sincerity and integrity over 47 years ago.

Mrs Abubakar, who made the remarks when a group, Women for Atiku, paid her a courtesy visit at her Maitama residence in Abuja, on Sunday, said she is always taken aback when people who do not know her husband describe him as corrupt.

“I get confused whenever I read the false allegations of corruption being peddled by mischief makers against my husband in the media.

“I ask myself if they are referring to my husband whom I have been married to for 47 years or a different person.

“No one knows my husband like I do and their descriptions of him are totally that of a different person and not that of the man I love and adore because of his uprightness.

She said they were brought together by destiny and had been endeared to him because of his sterling qualities and patriotism to his fatherland.

“I was on my way back to Nigeria from Benin Republic where I visited my aunt and was accosted by custom officials at the Idi-Iroko Boarder who demanded for payment of a duty for the pair of brocade material which was a gift from my aunt.

“An argument ensued between us and I told them to keep the material because I would not pay duty for a pair of brocade, and a gift at that.

“The officer, who was Head of the Command at that time intervened, paid for the duty charge and gave me the receipt.

“One thing led to the other, we hooked up later and the rest is now history.

“As the head, he could have chosen to order that I be allowed to go, but he paid for the duty and that act from that time impressed me and I fell deeply in love with the man Atiku,” she said.

