I’ll Support My Son-in-law Any Party He Goes – Gov. Okorocha

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha Tuesday gave hints of intention to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is just as he said that he would support his former Chief of Staff, and son in-law, Uche Nwosu, if he wishes to realize his governorship ambition in any other political party other than the APC.

Although, he said he remains in APC, the Governor however maintained that Nwosu will get his support in any party he chooses to run for the Imo governorship.

He insisted that Nwosu remains his preferred governorship candidate, even though he may not be running under his party, the APC, describing the emergence of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma as the “worst imposition in Nigerian political history”.

Okorocha, however, reassured that his followers will deliver Imo votes to President Muhammadu Buhari, despite their grievances over the conduct of the (APC).

According to him: “In the 2019 general election, we are going to vote for candidates and not political parties. I am in the best position to assess the candidates and I know that among all the governorship candidates, Nwosu remains the best. I have told Imolites to check the records of those clamouring to govern the state before voting for them.

“What we saw in Imo APC was a clear case of injustice and the worst imposition in history. The party members are aggrieved and they will be moving to another party to pursue their ambitions but we are going to form alliance with whichever party they choose to deliver President Buhari.

“What is happening in Imo APC is interesting and strange, a party known for uprightness, justice and fairness has exemplified by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been dented by the actions of the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole for whatever reasons he is yet to disclose.

“I have been trying to manage the situation but I have no moral justification to stop the aggrieved candidates who felt shortchanged from realizing their ambitions in any other party but I have not left APC and does not intend to leave APC. But you must realize that in Imo we don’t play party politics but politics of individuals. People did not join APC because of anybody but because of me”.

Nwosu when contacted assured that he will mobilize all the aggrieved APC members to work for President Buhari’s victory despite the provocation.

Though silent on his next line of action towards actualizing his governorship ambition, Nwosu said that he remains the most popular governorship candidate in the state and will emerge the next governor of the state.

He said, “the actions of the National Chairman will not affect our support for President Muhammadu Buhari. Our support and love for him transcends party affiliation, we are convinced that his reelection will be in the best interest of the Igbo in particular and Nigeria in general”.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

