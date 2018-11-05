IYC, Construction Company Spoil for War

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Egbema Clan is spoiling for war with a construction firm, Japaul Mines and Products Limited, over claims of abandoning a contract.

Already the youth body has given the company which is handling the Udo-Ofunama Road project in Ovia South West Local Government Area in Edo State 21 days ultimatum “to go back to site or else, Federal Government should hold the company responsible for every act of lawlessness that will arise.”

Reacting to the recent claim by the Federal Government that the 46.5km Udo-Ofunama asphaltic concrete road has been constructed, the IYC Egbema clan in a statement signed jointly by Raphael Egbuwa, Saka Peter and Endurance Eferusuogha chairman, Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively, and made available to the media last weekend, stated: “We will not fold our hands to allow a contractor to toy with our future and that of our unborn children.”

The council urged Governor Godwin Obaseki to call on the contractor, Japaul Mines and Products Limited, to mobilize to site as 2019 general election draw close.

Decrying the dilapidated state of the road, the IYC stated: “This is the only road leading to Inikorogha, Jamagie, Ofunama, Ajakurama and host of others. This road project was awarded by NDDC to Japaul Mines and Products Limited in 2006 but to our greatest surprise Japaul abandoned the project and ran away after collecting over N2 billion for less than 10kilometers.

“This is a region where a lot of economic activities do take place but now the people are suffering tremendously because there is no viable means of transportation.

“As a result of this, the road now serve as a hideout for unacceptable criminal elements, such as the case of the recent killing of a security personnel.”

Going further, IYC stressed: “We are calling on the federal and state governments, and the NDDC to swing into action and call the contractor back to site because Udo –Ofunama road is one of the reasons for the arms struggle in the Niger Delta region.”

Finally, the IYC said that it is going to mobilize the Ijaw nation for the cause.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

