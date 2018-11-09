Kanu: Court Grants Leave to Plaintiff to Serve Defendants in Suit Seeking Trial of Abaribe, Others

Justice John Tsoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, granted leave to the plaintiff to serve defendants processes in a suit seeking an order of mandamus to compel the police and the Department of State Security Service to prosecute certain individuals for allegedly aiding the escape of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, from Nigeria.

Justice Tsoho, in a ruling on an ex-parte application, granted leave to the plaintiff, Isiah Ayugu, to commence the suit.

He ordered the suit to be served on the defendants, the DSS, its Director-General, the police and the Inspector-General of Police.

He fixed November 22 for the hearing of the suit.

Those the suit is seeking their arrest and prosecution included a former Minister of Aviation and Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

They also include those who stood sureties for the bail granted Kanu by the Federal High Court in Abuja in April last year, Tochukwu Uchendu, and Emmanuel Shallom Ben.

Justice Tsoho ordered Ayugu to file a motion on notice to that effect and serve the respondents before the next date of November 22 this year.

Ayugu, in the ex-parte motion, said he was concerned about the turn of event and the damage the scandal about Kanu’s disappearance and the claim that the Nigerian sate was responsible have had on the nation’s image both at home and abroad.

He listed the Director General of the DSS, the DSS, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the NPF as respondents in suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1254/18.

Ayugu argued that by recently revelation that Kanu was in Israel, it was evident that Fani-Kayode, Abaribe, Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and others, who had accused the Nigerian Army of being behind Kanu’s disappearance, knew about the IPOB leader’s escape from Nigeria.

The plaintiff stated, in a supporting affidavit, “that the said Nnamdi Kanu, the so called self-acclaimed leader of IPOB, da group that has long been proscribed and designated a terrorist group, is alive and was seen in Israel from where he called a world press conference and made a live broadcast of his new and renewed agenda for his group.

“In the broadcast, Kanu boasted that he will bring ‘hell to Nigeria.’ It is therefore clear that, whilst Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Femi Fani-Kayode, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Tochukwu Uchendu, Emmanuel Shallow Ben, Emmanuel Kanu, Uchechi Kanu, leaders of Afaraukwu community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia state, the different civil liberty organisations and media practitioners and so many others too numerous to mention were making several dangerous claims that Nnamdi Kanu has been killed, abducted or being held by the Army, they were aware that he was actually out of the country, by their collective or respective assistance, from where he resurfaced in video clips of him praying in Israel and subsequent video broadcast.

“Because Senator Abaribe took Nnamdi Kanu on bail, the case against Nnamdi Kanu has not seen the light of the day as Nnamdi Kanu has now jumped bail.”

The plaintiff said he intend to apply for an order of mandamus, mandating the respondents “to immediately investigate the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of Nnamdi Kanu from Nigeria when, in fact, the Nigerian Army was accused of abducting, arresting, kidnapping, killing and assassinating him.

“An order mandating the respondents to prosecute all persons suspected or indicted of involvement in aiding Nnamdi Kanu to evade justice.”

“An order mandating the respondents to investigate and prosecute Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, Femi Fani-Kayode, Tochukwu Uchendu, Emmanuel Shallow Ben, Emmanuel Kanu, Ifeanyi Ejiofor and all those who worked together to propagate and spread the inciting lies and falsehood that Nnamdi Kanu was abducted, arrested, kidnapped, detained, killed and assassinated by the Nigerian military, when indeed they were well aware of Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts, because they played roles in helping Nnamdi Kanu disappear from Nigeria.”

