Lt. Gen. Buratai Escapes Death

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has escaped death as his official car was involved in a ghastly motor accident on the way to Kaduna on Sunday evening.

Hiwever, Buratai was said not to be in the vehicle when it crashed, but his Aide De Camp, ADC was seriously injured and had been rushed to the hospital.

The Nigerian Army, on its twitter handle, @HQNigerianArmy, revealed that “the car was involved in an accident at Jere Town on the way to Kaduna today 11 November 2018 at about 6.00 p.m.”

The army said the staff car was in a convoy along with other vehicles when a lone civilian vehicle veered off its lane and rammed into the staff car.

It said Buratai was not in the car, but that the ADC was injured and had been evacuated to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

