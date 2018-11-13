Man Commits Suicide Over Stolen N600,000 Harvest Money in His Custody

A 59-year-old man, identified as Julius Numa, has committed suicide in Delta State.

He reportedly took his life over stolen N600,000 harvest fund kept with him.

It was gathered that he had sent out a text message to his friends and relatives demanding for financial assistance or he would kill himself before hanging himself in his room in Oton area of Sapele, Delta State, on Sunday.

A family source, who craved anonymity, disclosed that the dangling body of the father of 11 children was found in his room by his daughter, who had gone to check on him in the evening.

“We suspected he must have killed himself over a harvest fund of N600,000 that was stolen from him weeks back.

“He was in charge of the harvest fund in the church and a few weeks back he was robbed by some boys at the Oton area of Sapele where the church is located, and since then he has been acting strange,” the source said.

Numa was said to have sent a text message to some of his friends and relatives on Wednesday, threatening to kill himself if they did not help him with finance to offset some of his debt.

“Some of the children even promised to help out this week, only for us to hear that he had killed himself” the source added.

The Police in Sapele confirmed the report, saying “one Numa Julius of Okpe Road was reported to have committed suicide, when we visited the scene, we saw the body dangling.

“We were not able to bring him down, but we learned he has been buried this afternoon, Minday.”

He said the case was being investigated to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

