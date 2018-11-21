Breaking News

Man Kills Another for Sleeping with His Wife

A 40-year-old man, Joseph Abenda, has confessed to killing one Umaru Yakubu of Kwagana village in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger state for allegedly sleeping with his wife.
Abanda, who hails from Beni Village in the Muya Local Government Area of the state, was alleged to have killed the deceased for having sex with his wife.
It was learnt that Abenda caught the deceased having sex with his wife in a bush and attacked and killed him.
It was gathered that the suspect had previously warned the deceased to stay away from his wife, adding that he was prepared to kill and suffer the consequences.
The suspect confessed to journalists that he killed his victim with a stick and other dangerous weapon.
He said: “I had earlier warned him to leave my wife alone; I asked him to stop sleeping with my wife otherwise I would kill him and damn the consequences; the worst that would happen was that I would go to jail.
“I killed him for the atrocities he committed against my family; it is an abomination in Islam to sleep with another man’s wife. It is a mortal sin”
Meanwhile, the Niger State Police Command confirmed the suspect’s arrest on Tuesday, stating that a team of detectives attached to the Kanfin-Koro Division apprehended the suspect over the murder.

