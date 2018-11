Man Sentenced to Death for Killing Father over N56,000

A middle-aged man, Jibril Idrisa, has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing his aged father over N56,000.

The money was said to be proceeds from the sale of guinea corn.

In a judgment on Tuesday, Justice Habib Abima of the Jos Court of Appeal overturned the judgment of the Lower Court that acquitted Idrisa.

“The court sets aside the judgment delivered by the lower Court discharging and acquitting Jibril Idris.

“He is found guilty of the offence of culpable homicide punishable with death contrary to section 211 of the penal code law of Bauchi State.

“The court hereby sentences him (Jibril Idris) to death by hanging,” the Abima ordered.

The appellate court held that the lower court erred in its judgment.

Family members of the deceased, through their counsel, Ishaq Magaji, had prayed the appellate court to set aside the January 26, judgment of Justice M.A. Sambo of the state High Court, Bauchi.

Magaji said that the convict admitted that he killed his father and buried him in a shallow grave beside a river in Tafawa Balewa, after an argument over the proceeds from the sale of some bags of guinea corn.

