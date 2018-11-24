Metele Attack: Buhari Assures Enough of Such Attacks

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that no Nigerian soldier will be killed again in such a gruesome manner ad when more than 100 army personnel were murdered by a faction of Boko Haram in Metele, Borno State, last week.

The President however expressed shock over the killing, assuring that immediate measures are being taken to ensure that such killing does not happen again.

The President’s reaction was made known late Saturday by a presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Shehu said: “Reacting to the tragic incident, the President said that his administration remains ever committed and focused on the security of military personnel and other citizens.

“No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens. Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat. In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

“The President noted that fighting terrorism has taken a global dimension, which necessitates international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.

“President Buhari reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security and of his efforts to sustain the momentum in the previous significant successes recorded against the terrorists.

“He, however, advised Nigerians against making a political capital out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family who are commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.”

At least 118 soldiers and officers were killed when the terrorist Boko Haram sect attacked Nigeria’s 157 Task Force Battalion in Borno State on November 18.

Those killed in the attack included the commander of the battalion, a lieutenant colonel.

The second-in-command to the commander, the intelligence officer of the battalion and two other officers also died in the attack, which occurred at about 6:00 p.m. last Sunday.

