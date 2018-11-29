N9.33m Bribe: ICPC Grills AMAC Director, Others

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has drilled the Director of Agriculture, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Ishaya Reuben Wyah, and other top management staff of the Council for allegedly receiving N9.33m bribe.

The bribe was alleged to have come from a contractor handling supply of tractors.

The Commission also interrogated the Chief of Staff to AMAC Chairman, Tanko Ibrahim Likita, for allegedly receiving N1.8m as part of his share of the bribe money.

The bribe money allegedly received by the Council staff was part of kickbacks from an N89m contract for the supply of tractors awarded in 2016 by AMAC to Mass International Equipment Limited.

ICPC during investigation discovered that Wyah received N9.33m as bribe from Mass International Equipment Limited through his Guaranty Trust Bank account immediately after the contract was awarded.

Thereafter, the Director went ahead to illegally distribute the alleged contract proceeds to others including the Chief of Staff to the Council Chairman.

Meanwhile, ICPC has helped the company to recover N22m as part of the contract sum owed by the council. The Commission also directed the council to ensure complete payment of the balance before the end of 2018.

The Commission is in the process of recovering the bribes collected by the suspects. They will be charged to court upon the completion of investigation.

