NAF Debunks Attack on MMIA

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Sunday that the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos was not and had never been under any attack.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

NAF is reacting to a video clip currently being circulated on social media showing a terrorist attack at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos.

”The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to a video clip currently circulating on various social media platforms purportedly showing a terrorist attack at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos.

”The NAF wishes to state categorically that MMIA was not and has never been under any attack.

”The video being circulated shows an airport security simulation exercise, tagged Exercise Thunderbolt, which took place on November 8, 2016, over 2 years ago.

”The exercise was aimed at practising NAF personnel and other security agencies at MMIA on actions to be taken in the event of an attack on the Airport,” he said.

”The NAF wishes to assure all local and international travelers that our airports remain safe and that they can go about their travels without any fear,” he said.

The spokesman advised the general public to disregard the video and also endeavour to refrain from sharing or uploading unverified videos, pictures or articles so as not to cause panic.

