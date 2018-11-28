Breaking News

NDLEA Arrests 2 Police Officers Over Shipment of Ammunition

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) disclosed on Tuesday said it has arrested two police officers for their alleged involvement in the shipment of 1,250 rounds of live ammunition.
In a statement in Abuja, the Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, Jonah Achema, named the arrested officers as Jacob Jalwap, an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to Police Command Headquarters, Jos, Plateau and Nandul Seizing, a Corporal attached to Angwan Rogo, Jos.
He said the consignment was intercepted by the NDLEA command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during a motorised patrol at the Gwagwalada end of Abuja-Lokoja Expressway.
“The consignment was sent through a transport company from Lagos to be collected by the policemen.
“They were arrested in Jos in a follow-up investigation of the live ammunition accompanied with a way-bill containing the phone number and name of Nandul Seizing.
Achema said the duo were arrested when they turned up to claim the consignment.
He also said that the suspects and exhibits had been transferred to police authorities.

Author: News Editor

7571 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Count Me Out of Akwa Ibom House of Assembly Crisis – Sen. Akpabio
by
I’ll Support My Son-in-law Any Party He Goes – Gov. Okorocha
by
Disqualification of Adeleke: Plaintiff Alleges Harassment, Seeks Protection

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Headlines »