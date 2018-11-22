No Sabotage in EFCC Fire Incident – Spokesman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has debunked the insinuations that the fire that consumed its data centre in Abuja on Monday was an act of sabotage.

The commission’s acting Head, Media and Publicity, Tony Orilade, who spoke in Abuja on Thursday, said the inferno was due to electrical fault.

The commission’s Wuse II Zonal office, Abuja, was on Monday gutted by fire.

Orilade said that documents were not destroyed in the inferno, adding that the data centre was the commission’s newsroom, which was like a store.

“There were no documents, only out-of-use computers and other accessories.

“There was no sabotage; nothing of such.

“The data system is intact, the computers in the centre were not installed; they were just packed and stored,” he said.

Orilade said that operation was still going on in the annex and that all documents and data were intact.

“We thank God for the quick intervention of the Fire Service. “There is no course for worry,” he said.

He also reiterated the commitment of the commission to fight corruption with all sense of determination.

“The war against corruption is on top gear under the Chairman, Ibrahim Magu; with his determination, definitely victory is assured,” he said.

