Offa Robbery: Gang Leader Dies in Prison

The police said on Wednesday that the principal suspect in the alleged Offa bank robbery attack, Michael Adikwu, has died in police custody in Abuja.

Kamal Ajibade, the Kwara State commissioner for justice, told an Ilorin High Court on Wednesday during the arraignment of five suspects.

Ajibade told the court that Abba Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police and the head of intelligence team of the Inspector-General of Police, informed him of the death of the suspect on the telephone.

He, therefore, sought for an adjournment to enable the prosecution to amend the charges and remove the name of the deceased suspect.

According to him, since the suspect is reportedly dead, he can no longer stand trial.

In her ruling, the judge, Halima Salman, granted the prayers of the commissioner and adjourned the case until November 30 for mention.

The suspects allegedly stormed Offa and robbed more than five banks killing about 31 persons in the operation.

The suspects, who appeared before the court were Ayoade Akinnibosun, Ibikunle Ogunleye, Adeola Abraham, Salaudeen Azeez and Niyi Ogundiran.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge of Criminal Conspiracy, Armed Robbery and Culpable Homicide, which contravened the provisions of sections 6 (b) 1(2) of the Armed Robbery and Firearms Act and 221 of the Penal Code.

Speaking with journalists after the adjournment, Mr Ajibade, who headed the state prosecution team, could not explain the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Adikwu.

He stated that the police were yet to provide the state prosecution with the evidence and circumstances of the death of the suspect.

