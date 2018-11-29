Ogun APC Suffers Depletion as 5 Members Defect

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State chapter, Thursday, suffered depletion as not less than five members of the party defected to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

While four members of Ogun State House of Assembly left the party for APM, another member of the House of Representatives also left the party for APM.

The defectors in the State House of Assembly are the Majority leader, Yinka Mafe, Chief Whip, Idowu Olowofuja, Tunde Sanusi from Obafemi Owode state constituency and Ganiyu Oyedeji.

The quartet announced their defection at the floor of the Assembly chamber, on Thursday morning, during plenary presided by the Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi.

The lawmakers cited “party injustice and mandate theft in the APC direct primaries conducted on October 7” as part of reasons for dumping their party.

Also, at the national level, Adekunle Akinlade, representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives left the party.

He was the preferred governorship candidate of the Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun.

Akinlade had lost the governorship ticket of the APC to Dapo Abiodun despite all effort put in place by the state Governor to make him secure it.

Following the controversies which trailed the primaries, Amosun had said he was under pressure to leave the ruling party.

However, he pledged loyalty to President Muhammadu Buhari, promising to work for his re-election.

He later lampooned the leadership of the ruling party and vowed to hand over to Akinlade in 2019.

Apparently as a result of the crisis in the party, Amosun was the only south-west Governor absent when Isiaka Oyetola was sworn in as Governor of Osun state on Tuesday.

Akinlade’s defection comes two days after Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state, who lost out in his bid to secure APC governorship ticket for Uche Nwosu, his preferred candidate, said he would not stop Nwosu from joining another party.

The state Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has threatened to work against the governorship candidate of the Abiodun

