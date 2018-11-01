Ogun PDP: Kashamu Faction Names Abati, Daniel as Deputy Gov, Senatorial Candidates

Sequel to acceptance of list of candidates from Buruji Kashamu faction of the Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the faction has named a former presidential spokesman, Dr. Reuben Abati, as the running mate of the governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Leke Shittu.

The faction also named former Ogun Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel as the senatorial candidate for the Ogun East senatorial district.

The INEC had, in a letter addressed to the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, notified the party of the acceptance of the list submitted by Bayo Dayo’s faction loyal to Kashamu following the Federal High Court judgments.

It directed the umpire to accept the candidates, as against that of Sikirullahi Ogundele-led faction which is recognised by the PDP national leadership.

A statement signed by Kashamu, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta by his media aide, Austin Oniyokor, asked the public to disregard a statement credited to the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, that INEC contravened the rule that only the Chairman could submit candidates’ list to INEC.

The statement partly reads: “The candidates’ list of the Kashamu backed Bayo Dayo exco of Ogun PDP has been received and fully acknowledged by INEC for the 2019 elections.

“Prince Leke Shittu and Dr. Reuben Abati were duly acknowledged as the Ogun PDP Governorship and Deputy Governorship candidates respectively (acknowledgement receipts attached).

“Former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is for the Senate, Ogun East; and all other candidates for the Senatorial, Federal House of Representatives and the State House of Assembly were also accepted and duly acknowledged.

“Any rumour being peddled around by our National Chairman and National Publicity Secretary through a purported press release should be disregarded, as the duo are deliberately acting unlawfully and beyond their powers to which they’ve refused wise counsel to toe the path of rule of law.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

