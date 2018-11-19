Oni vs Fayemi: Court Transfers Case to Ekiti

The court action instituted by former Ekiti State Governor, Segun Oni, challenging the eligibility of Kayode Fayemi in the last governorship election suffered a setback on Monday.

Justice Babatunde Quadiri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who has presided over the case since June, suddenly ordered that the case be transferred from Abuja to Ado Ekiti.

He held he would not be able to hear and write judgment on the matter within the stipulated time.

He however pledged to facilitate the transfer of the case file by the registry to Ekiti State because of its urgent nature.

The suit No. FCH/ABJ/CS/663/2018, was filed on June 22 by the former to challenge the primary election that produced Fayemi as the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among other reasons, Oni prayed the court to disqualify Fayemi on the ground that he had a criminal matter against him in Ado Ekiti and that he did not resign his appointment as Minister as required by law before standing for the primary.

At the resumed hearing Monday Justice Quadiri opted to move the case to Ekiti State for determination by the Ekiti Division of the Federal High Court.

Counsel to Oni, Chief Anthony A. Adeniyi held that with Oni coming second at the primary, he should be automatically declared winner of the election for the party.

He added that with the issues against Fayemi, his election was automatically disqualified.

The matter was consequently adjourned till November 26 for mention at the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti.

