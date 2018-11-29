Opinion: Akwa Ibom’s Overrated Young Politicians and Burden of Governance; By Wole Arisekola

*But understand this, that in the last days there will come times of difficulty. For people will be lovers of self, lovers of money, proud, arrogant, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy*- 2 Timothy 3:1-2.

The holy Bible is an encyclopedia of knowledge and true reference to our past, present and future.

When you look at the above verse, you will agree with me that the ugly events that enveloped Akwa Ibom State in the last two weeks can be attributed to the youthful exuberance of the state governor and his lieutenants. That is the catastrophic result of promoting an individual above his competence. When something goes wrong, you do not rush to blame others. Maturity is the ability to think, speak and act your feelings within the bounds of dignity.

When Governor Udom Emmanuel threw decorum to the gutters by referring to his former boss, Senator Godswill Akpabio as a man of no second address, one needs to ask him how come Senator Akpabio has no second address after holding a commissionership position for 6 years and being Governor for 8 years?

Interestingly, the man he described as a man of no second address has been Senator for three and a half years, solicitor and advocate for 31 years.

Haba! One begins to wonder if it is only former staff to Mr Jim Ovia of the Zenith Bank fame who has two addresses in Nigeria.

In Yorubaland, we believe that the boss is not always right, but he is always the boss.

Have you ever seen Governor Ambode of Lagos abusing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu publicly like Emmanuel did to Senator Akpabio last week?

Our orientation and training in Yorubaland will not allow us to descend that low.

This clearly shows Udom Emmanuel’s naivety as well as his being unworthy of the executive office he presently occupies.

You can only see people’s true colours when they think you are no longer beneficial to their lives.

Is it not pathetic how we waste so much time on certain people and in the end they prove that they weren’t even worth a second of it?

How fast people misbehave towards their mentors when they assume they have grown in importance! Power indeed intoxicates.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

