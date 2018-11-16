Oyo Gov, Ajimobi Rebuilds Demolished Ayefele’s Music House

Oyo State Government has begun rebuilding Yinka Ayefele’s Music House which was demolished on August 19, 2018.

The house is also the office for Ayefele’s Fresh FM station.

The Oyo State Government carried out the demolition, claiming the house infringed on some building laws.

According to reports, Governor Abiola Ajimobi has taken up the responsibility to rebuild the same structure his government’s agents demolished for violating building laws.

Construction workers are said to be on site presently and have a deadline to ensure that the renovation is completed by December 2018.

“A lot has happened since the demolition in August. We hsve had a lull in the activities going on here”, said Samson Akindele, head of news at Fresh FM.

“Just about two weeks ago, after all the meetings and agreements, the Ministry of Works in Oyo state through the office of the Permanent Secretary and the commissioner came in to start fulfilling the promise the Governor made, saying indeed the partial demolition was an activity done in error.”

