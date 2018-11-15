Breaking News

Police Arrest 2 Suspects on Mission to Bomb Orlu Community in Imo

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, Politics, Recent News

Two suspects, who were allegedly on their way to bomb a community in Orlu town in Imo State, have been arrested by the state police command.
Imo State Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday in Owerri, said they came from Ebonyi State to carry out the planned bombing.
Their names were given as Friday Echereobia, 28, and Ozioma Nwosu, 30.
The police boss said: “The operatives of the Police Mobile Force 18 Squadron during a routine stop and search duty at their checkpoint by the UBA junction in Orlu, arrested the suspects, who were on a motorcycle and in possession of a suspicious looking object.
“Upon discrete interrogation and investigation, the object was discovered to be an Improvised Explosive Device or homemade bomb.”
“The suspects revealed that the IED was handed over to them on November 7, at Effiong in Ebonyi State, where they converge to hold their meetings, and from where they moved down to Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA in Imo State and given the IED by one Chijioke Jimmy, an indigene of Ebonyi State, who is resident in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.”

Author: News Editor

7471 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
UNIBEN Honoure Benin Monarch, Arc Bishop Margaret Idahosa, Aig-Imokuede
by
Anti-Oshiomhole Protesters Storm ICPC, Demand Investigation into Bribery Allegation
by
Supreme Court Adjourns Ogun PDP Tussle to Dec. 5

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

November 2018
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Headlines »