Police Arrest Serving Soldier for Armed Robbery in Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command said it had arrested a soldier attached to 301 Artillery Regiment Gombe for alleged armed robbery and 19 others for various offences.

Muhammad Mukaddas, the State Commissioner of Police, told newsmen in Gombe on Thursday that the soldier was arrested on Wednesday along Tabra Village via Gombe Bye-pass.

According to him, the suspect has confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court for prosecution.

“The police from Gombe Division arrested one Ojobo Sunday, a Private soldier attached to 301 Artillery Regiment Gombe in a case of armed robbery.

“The suspect boarded a commercial motorcycle Bajaj boxer, asked the motorcyclist Abubakar Garba that he wanted to make a phone call.

“At the point, he pointed an AK47 Rifle with breech No. 16470 with 24 round of live ammunition and snatched motorcycle from the owner.

“The victim raised alarm and was chased by patrol team who received a distress call and subsequently arrested him,” he said.

He further said that 19 other suspects were arrested in a case of armed robbery, theft of motorcycles, receiving stolen properties, conspiracy and culpable homicide.

According to him, one woman among the suspects was also arrested for abandoning her five-day-old baby.

The police boss added that all suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

He also appealed to people in the state to continue to partner with the police in providing useful information toward reducing the rate of crime.

