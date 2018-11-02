Police Charge 97 Suspects to Court Over Kaduna Crisis

Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Ahmad Abdurrahaman, on Thursday said the command has charged 97 people to court over their involvement in the recent crisis in Kasuwan Magani area of the state.

The Commissioner were charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, rape, illegal and possession of firearms, kidnapping, culpable homicide, drug peddling, among others.

He also disclosed that the police recovered one locally made pistol, one short dane gun, single barrel gun, four live cartridges, a Toyota Siena registered DKA 830 AU, two fabricated wooden pistols, seven machetes, two knives, one torch light and 20 bags of substance suspected to be Indian Hemp.

The Commissioner said the 26 suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

“I wish to thank the good people of Kaduna state for their support to the police and other security agencies during this trying period and to appeal for strict compliance during the remaining curfew period,” he said.

He reassured of the command commitment to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state with the full support of residents.

Abdurrahman said members of the public should continue to provide the police with useful information regarding activities of persons likely to constitute danger to the society, so as to prevent them from carrying out their heinous acts.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

