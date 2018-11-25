Police Kill One, Arrest Suspected Kidnappers of DPO in Lagos

Lagos State Police Command disclosed on Sunday that its men have killed a suspected kidnapper and arrested one other during an exchange of gunfire with the gang.

The Lagos police spokesman, Chike Oti, confirmed the killing and arrest in a statement, stressing that the incident happened at Agbowa area of Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos State.

Oti said the two suspects belong to a kidnapping syndicate terrorising some parts of the state, particularly Ikorodu area, stressing that two other suspects escaped with bullet wounds after the exchange of gunfire.

According to him, the anti-kidnapping squad of the state command, acted on the directive of the command’s Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, on Friday, at about 11 a.m.

He said that the command received two separate reports on November 13 and 16 from one Suleiman Ajumobi and one Veronica Ewuru about the kidnapping of their daughter and husband respectively.

“While Suleiman Eniola Ajumobi reported that his 7-year-old daughter was kidnapped from his house in his presence, Veronica Ewuru stated that her husband, one DSP Patrick Ewuru, a police officer attached to Force Headquarters annex, Obalende, was kidnapped from their house in the night when the victim came out to check on the Power Generating Set that suddenly stopped working.

“The kidnappers demanded for ransom of N25m from Suleiman and N10m from the family of DSP Patrick Ewuru but later settled for N500,000 for both families.

“At this point, the Commisdioner directed operatives handling the matter to play along with the kidnappers in the interest of the victims, who were still in captivity,” he said.

The spokesman said that as soon as the release of the two victims was secured, the kidnappers’ hideout at Agbowa was busted, where one Festus Abama was killed and Austin Ebimiyenwei surrendered.

Oti said that the arrested suspect confessed to the crime, while the victim had identified them as those who kidnapped them.

He said that concerted effort was being made to arrest those on the run, while the suspect already in police custody would be charged to court soon.

