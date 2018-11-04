Police Parade 19 Suspects over Death of Gen. Alkali

Nineteen suspects linked to the killing of a former Chief of Administration in Nigerian Army, Gen. Mohammed Idris Alkali (retd) were Sunday paraded by the Plateau State Police Command.

The spokesperson of the Command, Matthias Tyopev, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, told journalists in Jos that while investigation about the incident was still on, six out of the eight suspects earlier declared wanted have voluntarily surrendered themselves.

He they will be in arraigned iourt soon pending completion of investigation.

Tyopev said “scientific investigation is still on to determine if the remains found in the well we’re that of Alkali, saying a team of medical doctors were engaged for the exercise.”

Alkali who was said to have disappeared in questionable circumstances was said to have retired a few weeks before he was declared missing on Monday, September 3 2018, a day after gunmen swooped on Dura-Du and killed about 13 persons.

About three cars were said to have been recovered from a mining pond in Dura – Du District during a cordon and search operation conducted by a team of soldiers led by the Garrison Commander of 3 Armour Division, Rukuba Barracks in Jos, Brig. Gen. Umar Mohammed.

The Army last week said it had found the corpse Alkali.

The corpse which had been buried in Abuja on Saturday was said to have been found by the Army Search and Rescue Operation in an abandoned well in a bush at Guchwet village, Shen District of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Tyopev said: “The retired General left Abuja for Bauchi en route Jos on September 3, 2018, and was reported missing on September 6, 2018, as he did not arrive his destination. The case was reported at the Anglo-Jos, Police Division on September 3, 2018.

“The tracking of his phones, vehicle and laptop led detectives alongside the military to a pond in Dura-Du in Jos South LGA of Plateau State. On September 29 2018, the car driven by the missing General was recovered at the pond.

“On October 17 2018, the military handed over 13 suspects arrested in connection with the case to the Plateau State Police Command for investigation. After a painstaking interrogation, the command declared eight suspects wanted on October 21 2018. So far, six out of the eight suspects have reported while two are still at large.”

Among the suspected paraded included 21 years old John Alkali who was arrested with a locally-made gun with one round of live ammunition and Rebecca Gyang Pam (35), who lives in Doi community.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

