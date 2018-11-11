Police Rescue 4 Kidnapped Catholic Priests in Delta

The four Catholic priests who were abducted on Nov. 6 by unknown persons in Delta have regained their freedom.

The Nigeria Police Force, Delta Command, confirmed on Saturday that the priests were rescued near Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Police Commissioner, Muhammad Mustafa, the victims were rescued on Friday evening at a location he did not disclose.

The victims were: Rev. Fathers Victor Adigboluja of the Ijebu Ode Diocese; Anthony Otegbola, Abeokuta Diocese; Joseph Ediae, Benin Archdiocese; and Emmanuel Obadjere, Warri Diocese.

They were said to have been on their way to the Seminary of All Saints Uhiele-Ekpoma in Edo on Nov. 6 when they were kidnapped.

The police boss, who earlier said that one of the suspects had been apprehended in connection with the crime, also assured that the police command was trailing the others.

He assured that the other suspects would be arrested and prosecuted.

“They were rescued on Friday and we are on the trail of the other suspects.

“We do not encourage ransom, so no ransom was paid,” Mustafa said.

The priests were taken to Benin City for medical attention immediately they regained their freedom.

According to a source the priests were escorted to Benin City by the joint police and military team that rescued them.

The captors had earlier demanded for N4m as ransom to effect their release.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

