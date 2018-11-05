Policeman, 2 Others Arrested for Armed Robbery

Operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Imo State Police Command, have arrested a serving policeman, Chibuike Omego, and two others for alleged involvement in armed robbery.

The state Commissioner of Police, Dasuki Galadanchi, said the cop and two others – Ebuka Nwosu and Anayo Zeigbo – were arrested between October 31 and November 2 in Enugu and Bayelsa states, respectively.

The Commissioner stated that the suspects were tracked down by the F-SARS operatives for robbing the driver of a serving Chief Magistrate, Chika Ezerioha, in Imo State.

The Commissioner on Sunday, said: “At Uwani in Enugu State, and Yenagoa in Bayelsa State, from October 31 till November 2, F-SARS operatives, coordinated by its Commander, Godfrey Victor, arrested one serving policeman, Omego Chibuike, 24.

“He was serving at the Ogui Police Station in Enugu State before his arrest. The other suspects are Nwosu Ebuka, 25, of Uwani Police Barrack in Enugu State, and Anayo Zeigbo from Enugu State, but resident in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

“They were arrested in connection with a case of armed robbery. It is important to note that on October 6, 2016, at Egbeada by Nkoromi filling station near the flyover in Imo State, one Robert Ekeh, a driver to Chief Magistrate Chika Ezerioha, was robbed at gunpoint and his Toyota Avenza car, golden colour, with registration number: IMSJ 148, was taken away.

“The suspects have confessed to their involvement in the crime. Upon recovery and in order to evade arrest, the car registration number was changed to MUS 986 FK. Effort is on to arrest one Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps operative, who is one of the main suspects.”

Galadanchi stated that the investigation, which spanned over two years before the suspects were arrested, was an indication that the community policing strategies of the Inspector General of Police being implemented by his command were effective.

“If we can arrest one of our own in connection with a crime, that means that nobody is above the law. We are committed to crime fighting and making sure that the Yuletide season is crime-free in Imo State,” the Commissioner added.

