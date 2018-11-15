Presidential Investigation Panel Seeks Arrest Warrant on Sen. Uzodinma

Chairman of the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, has said his panel will soon seek arrest warrant on Senator Hope Uzodinma, the Imo State All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate.

Obono-Obla who said the panel will soon go after the Senator, following his shunning of invitation by the panel to answer some questions over alleged fraud, said once the warrant is obtained, the politician will be declared wanted.

According to him, once he is declared wanted, security men will go after him.

Obono-Obla disclosed that the meeting the panel scheduled for 8pm on Tuesday at the instance of the Senator could not hold as he (Uzodinma) failed to appear.

“Well,that man still didn’t honour his own words and he is still evading arrest. We learnt he has run away to Imo State but I can assure you that we will arrest him.

“We are going to court to get a warrant of arrest so that any police officer or law enforcement officer can pick him wherever and whichever part of the country he is found,” he said.

Recall that the senator was last Sunday, arrested at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by security men at the instance of the investigative panel.

The arrest, according to the panel, was in connection with a case on alleged failure of the Senator’s company to execute a contract of $12m for the dredging of Calabar Port channel.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

