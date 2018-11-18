Research Ethics: Consortium to Implement Review of Research, Clinical Trials

In a bid to strengthening research ethics review and clinical trials oversight system at the Federal Ministry of Health in the country, a consortium consisting of the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Centre for Bioethics and Research (CBR), Council of Health Research Ethics Development (COHRED) and National Health Research Ethics Committee of Nigeria (NHREC) have collaborated in deepening research ethics in Nigeria.

This is by way of providing short, medium- and long-term training and mentoring of the administrative and technical staff of Research Ethics Committees (RECs) in the country.

Speaking with journalists in Benin over the 2018 International Bioethics Forum coming up soon in Lagos, the Chairman of the National Health Research Ethics Committee of Nigeria, Professor Zubeiru Iliyasu, said Deepening Research Ethics in Nigeria (DREIN) project is funded by European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership (EDCTP).

He said the project seeks to spread information about research ethics in Nigeria.

According to him, “NHREC in partnership with the other consortium members is responsible for the 6 deliveries of the project. Specifically, NHREC is the lead organization responsible for the second delivery which is the conduct of Consultative meeting and oversight visits by NHREC and NAFDAC.

NHREC also nominated her members and members of HRECs to be trained in the use of electronic ethics review platform – RHInnO Ethics which was developed by COHREC and is being implemented by ethics committees in Africa”, he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Centre for Bioethics and Research (CBR), Ibadan, Professor Clement Adebamowo said the DREIN project aims at improving the capacity of Research Ethics Committee in Nigeria in order to implement standardized and efficient review of research and clinical trials protocols through increasing utilization of electronic ethics review platform – RHInnO Ethics which was developed by Council of Health Research Ethics Development (COHRED) and “is being implemented by ethics committees in Africa”.

He said the DREIN project was linked to the Federal Ministry of Health through the National Health Research Ethics Committee of Nigeria (NHREC) which is a subsidiary of the Federal Ministry of Health.

“The DREIN project aims to enhance interactions between the Nigeria research ethics regulatory agency, NHREC, and the drugs regulatory agency, NAFDAC, through joint meetings, trainings, seminars and workshops with institutional research ethics committees”.

The Manager of Centre for Bioethics and Research, Olusegun Adeyemo said in order to meet the training need, the Center for Bioethics and Research conducts training on Modern Research Ethics for Ethics Committee members all over Nigeria, these trainings according to him, are approved by the National Health Research Ethics Committee of Nigeria as part of accreditation for existing ethics committees and newly formed ethics committees.

“The Centre for Bioethics and Research also provides post graduate training in Bioethics at the University of Ibadan, upon successful completion of the training candidates receive a Master of science degree in Bioethics. We also run 2 months online blended diploma training for interested persons, upon successful completion participants receive a diploma certificate”, he added.

Adeyemo called on research ethics committee members, bioethicists and those interested in research ethics to attend the 2018 International Bioethics Forum taking place in Lagos from 12 to 13 December, 2018.

According to him, participants will have the opportunity of meeting and interacting with International Ethics Consultants that have over 20 years’ experience of working in the field of Bioethics.

