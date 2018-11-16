Saraki to Oshiomhole: I’m Prepared to Meet You in Court

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has stated that he was prepared to meet the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, if he decided to settle scores with him in the law court.

Oshiomhole had threatened to sue the Senate President over a comment that he (Oshiomhole) collected money from aspirants on the platform of APC to field them as candidates for the 2019 election.

Saraki had said Nigerians are eagerly awaiting how President Muhammadu Buhari will handle the allegations of bribery levelled against Oshiomhole.

Saraki in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, also described as an empty threat by Oshiomhole to sue Saraki.

Saraki said he “will be ready to meet him (Oshiomhole) in court.”

“Nigerians are waiting to see how the President will handle the serious allegations against his party chairman. We expect the President with his anti-corruption campaign to institute thorough and transparent investigation into the allegations against his party Chairman.

“The failure of the President to get to the root of the matter will finally destroy his ability and that of the party to continue to talk of any anti-graft battle. The President should let the investigation be thorough, open and transparent. This is no time for any cover-up,” he stated.

Saraki maintained that until the outcome of a thorough investigation is known to Nigerians and the APC chairman is cleared of the allegations against him, Oshiomhole is not on a firm ground to talk about morality or fight against corruption.

The statement is coming two days after Saraki attacked the APC Chairman, saying he had no moral right to remain in politics following allegations of kickbacks levelled against him.

“Oshiomhole is somebody, who has been told to have been collecting not even naira but dollars from candidates and he is being accused by his party’s aspirants and Governors.

“I don’t think he has any moral ground, even to continue to be in politics not to talk about being a Chairman of a party,” Saraki said in Ilorin on Tuesday.

Reacting, Oshiomhole in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, early Thursday threatened to sue Saraki.

“It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libelous comments against the National Chairman of the APC. And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the national chairman or we file a legal action against him.”

Since his defection to the opposition PDP, Saraki has been in a battle with Oshiomhole who at several times called for his resignation as Senate President.

