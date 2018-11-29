Siblings Cut Off Head of 10-year-old Boy for Rituals

The Police in Lagos State have arrested two siblings for beheading a 10-year old boy for ritual purposes in Ibeju-Lekki area of the State.

A statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Chike Oti on Wednesday said a team of anti-kidnapping personnel from the police command on 27 November, on routine patrol between Ajah/Epe expressway, apprehended two brothers namely, Ayodeji Obadimeji, aged 18 years and Saheed Obadimeji, aged 19 years of Tunde Balogun Street, Shapati, Ibeju-Lekki in possession of fresh human head.

“On interrogation, they confessed that one Sodiq Abefe contracted them to provide him with human head at the cost of N200,000, hence they lured the victim by sending him to buy Coca-Cola drink for them and when he brought the drinks to them, they held him and cut of his head with a knife.

“The victim has been identified by his parents as Joseph Makinde, male, aged 10 years,” he said.

Oti said the torso had been recovered from an uncompleted building located at Shapati and that effort was being made to arrest the said Sodiq Abefe who allegedly contracted the duo to commit the heinous crime.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi had directed that the case be handed over to the Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

Oti said the CP reiterated his earlier warnings to criminals to repent or relocate from the state or regret the consequence of their action.

