Strange Illness Hits Edo Communities, 2 Die

The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, has confirmed the outbreak of a yet to be identified strange ailment in some agrarian communities of Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

Communities allegedly affected by the ailment which sources said has claimed several lives, include Igieduma, Ehor and other neighbouring villages.

At least, two persons, including a man said to be in his 70s, have allegedly died in Igieduma village as a result of the ailment.

A source in the village,who did not want to be named, disclosed that symptoms exhibited by the victims include high fever, stomach pains, vomiting, nose bleeding, etc.

To avoid transmitting or contracting the strange ailment, sources said that many in the villages are now avoiding shaking hands with others.

Confirming the outbreak of the disease in a text message, Dr. David Osifo however dispelled fears that the yet to be identified disease was either Lassa fever or Ebola, but said that they are suspecting Yellow fever.

He said his team of disease control experts are already on ground in the affected area to contain the spread.

“You are correct. We suspect Yellow Fever, two have been confirmed as yellow fever and negative for lassa.

“My team of experts are right there now to contain it. Nothing to panic the public about please,” the Commissioner said.

