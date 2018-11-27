Breaking News

Strike Continues as FG, ASUU Meeting Remains Deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday in Abuja has ended without any agreement.
Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, while speaking to newsmen after the closed door meeting, said negotiation was ongoing and the meeting continued.
The meeting, which started at 5 p.m. at the Federal Ministry of Education, was to find a lasting solution to the ongoing strike.
The union embarked on the strike three weeks ago over the funding of Nigerian universities and an alleged plan by the Federal Government to increase students’ fees and introduce an education bank.
The union is also demanding the implementation of the Memorandum of Action (MoA) agreement by both parties in 2017.

