Troops Kill One of Boko Haram Leaders Responsible for Abduction of Dapchi School Girls

The Nigerian Army has claimed that it killed one of the leaders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), the Boko Haram factional group believed to have abducted Dapchi school girls, including Leah Sharibu.

No fewer than 110 school girls were abducted at the Government Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, on February 19, 2018, by the sect and freed a month later, with the exception of Leah, a christian.

A statement by the army on Saturday said that the ISWAP media chief, Ahmad Sale, was killed in an operation by troops in conjunction with personnel of the Nigerian Air Force.

According to the statement: “Reports available reveal that one Sale Ahmad Sale a.k.a. Baban Hassan, the leader of Al-Barnawi media group, a faction of Boko Haram was killed by a joint operation conducted by the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force.

“The killing of the media leader is indicative of efforts by the NA to eliminate key members of the sect.

“It is worthy to note that the sect is directly affiliated to the Islamic State and has carried out several attacks against troops and innocent civilians in the past,” the statement said.

The army stressed that the death of the group’s media leader has shown that the leadership of the terrorist group was being targeted successfully by the military.

It assured that other key members of the group would soon be apprehended or killed, adding that it has identified the new leader of another terrorist group, Jama’atu Nus’ratul-Islami Wal-Muslimina, Abul-Fadl Iyad Gali.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

