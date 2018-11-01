Two Kastina Governorship Aspirants Sue APC, INEC over State Congresses

Two Kastina State governorship aspirants on the platform on the All Progressives Congress (APC), from the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday, dragged the party and the Independent National Electoral Commission before a Federal High Court in Abuja, over the alleged unlawful conduct of congresses at the wards, local governments and Kastina State chapter of the party.

The two governorship aspirants, Alhaji Garba Dankani and Muhammad Mainasara, who instituted the suit, are praying the court to invalidate and set aside the purported congresses claimed to have been conducted by APC in all the wards and local governments of Kastina in May this year.

The grouse of the two governorship aspirants is that the APC did not comply with any known law before coming to the conclusion that officers have been elected for the wards, local governments in Kastina.

In the suit instituted by Ola Olanipeku (SAN), the two plaintiffs are praying the court for an order restraining the two defendants from recognising any person or group of persons from parading themselves as elected ward, local government and state executives of the APC, pending the conduct of valid congresses in line with provisions of the electoral Act of 2010 and APC constitution.

The two governorship aspirants prayed the Court to restrain both APC and INEC from recognising any person or group of persons to parade themselves as elected officers in the ward, local government and state levels untill valid congresses are conducted in line with the constitution of the APC.

Beside, the two plaintiffs applied for another order to compel APC to conduct congresses for the wards, local governments and state chapter of the party and which must be observed and monitored by INEC in line with provisions of the law.

The two governorship aspirants also asked the court to restrain the second defendant-INEC – from accepting any aspirants nominated by the first defendant (APC) as candidate in any election conducted by the second defendant, in respect of elective officers in Kastina state, without the first defendant holding a prior election of members of its executive committees in that state, conducted in a democratic manner, allowing its members to vote in support of candidates of their choice, in accordance with Section 85 (3) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

When the matter came up on Thursday before Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo, INEC counsel, Umar Alhaji Bukar, told the court, that he has not responded to the issues raised by the aspirants and pleaded with the court for a short adjournment to enable him do so.

The Judge who was not happy with INEC, however, adjourned to Nov. 8 for hearing.

